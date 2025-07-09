Directori d'empreses
New Jersey Institute of Technology
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

New Jersey Institute of Technology Salaris

El salari de New Jersey Institute of Technology oscil·la entre $31,044 en compensació total anual per a un Assistent Administratiu a la banda baixa fins a $135,320 per a un Gestor de Programes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de New Jersey Institute of Technology. Darrera actualització: 9/16/2025

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Enginyer de Programari
Median $83.2K
Assistent Administratiu
$31K
Analista de Dades
$42.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Gestor de Programes
$135K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a New Jersey Institute of Technology és Gestor de Programes at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $135,320. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a New Jersey Institute of Technology és $62,816.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a New Jersey Institute of Technology

Empreses relacionades

  • Tesla
  • SoFi
  • Airbnb
  • Pinterest
  • Uber
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos