Nelnet Salaris

El salari de Nelnet oscil·la entre $60,000 en compensació total anual per a un Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI) a la banda baixa fins a $146,000 per a un Arquitecte de Solucions a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Nelnet. Darrera actualització: 11/27/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $103K

Enginyer de Programari Full-Stack

Arquitecte de Solucions
Median $146K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
Median $83.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
Median $60K
Dissenyador de Producte
$90.7K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$119K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Nelnet és Arquitecte de Solucions amb una compensació total anual de $146,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Nelnet és $96,576.

