Nearpod Salaris

El salari de Nearpod oscil·la entre $83,300 en compensació total anual per a un Servei al Client a la banda baixa fins a $163,710 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Nearpod. Darrera actualització: 9/8/2025

$160K

Servei al Client
$83.3K
Científic de Dades
$131K
Enginyer de Programari
$164K

No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Nearpod és Enginyer de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $163,710. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Nearpod és $130,650.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Nearpod

