National Spine & Pain Centers
Principals Informacions
  • Contribueix amb quelcom únic sobre National Spine & Pain Centers que pugui ser útil per a altres (ex. consells d'entrevista, selecció d'equips, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre nosaltres

    National Spine & Pain Centers is a healthcare brand that provides relief for chronic and acute pain through minimally invasive procedures. With over 120 locations and 750 medical professionals, they facilitate nearly a million patient visits annually. Their physicians are highly trained and globally recognized specialists in pain management, with credentials from influential institutions and double/triple board certifications. They are also leaders in pain-related research, having authored hundreds of manuscripts published in peer-reviewed medical journals and dozens of book chapters.

    http://www.treatingpain.com
    Lloc web
    2011
    Any de fundació
    751
    Núm. d'empleats
    $250M-$500M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

