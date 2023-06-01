Directori d'empreses
Motorway
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Motorway Salaris

El salari de Motorway oscil·la entre $49,609 en compensació total anual per a un Redactor Publicitari a la banda baixa fins a $132,991 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Motorway. Darrera actualització: 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Enginyer de Programari
Median $112K
Dissenyador de Producte
Median $91.3K
Redactor Publicitari
$49.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
66 29
Científic de Dades
$123K
Gestor de Producte
$108K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$133K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Motorway és Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $132,991. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Motorway és $109,988.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Motorway

Empreses relacionades

  • Intuit
  • Facebook
  • Dropbox
  • Netflix
  • Coinbase
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/motorway/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.