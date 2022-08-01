Directori d'empreses
Momnt
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Momnt Salaris

El salari de Momnt oscil·la entre $140,700 en compensació total anual per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $168,941 per a un Arquitecte de Solucions a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Momnt. Darrera actualització: 9/16/2025

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Enginyer de Programari
Median $160K
Gestor de Producte
$141K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$169K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Momnt هي Arquitecte de Solucions at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $168,941. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Momnt هو $160,000.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Momnt

Empreses relacionades

  • Dropbox
  • Coinbase
  • Tesla
  • Stripe
  • Lyft
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos