Mirantis Salaris

El salari de Mirantis oscil·la entre $72,360 en compensació total anual per a un Gestor de Programes Tècnics a la banda baixa fins a $213,180 per a un Arquitecte de Solucions a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Mirantis. Darrera actualització: 9/16/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $82.3K

Enginyer de Xarxes

Recursos Humans
$149K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$81.5K

Gestor de Producte
$128K
Gestor de Programes
$129K
Vendes
$174K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$129K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$213K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$72.4K
Redactor Tècnic
$98.5K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Mirantis és Arquitecte de Solucions at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $213,180. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Mirantis és $128,186.

Altres recursos