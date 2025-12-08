Directori d'empreses
Mimecast
  • Salaris
  • Enginyer de Programari

  • Tots els Salaris de Enginyer de Programari

Mimecast Enginyer de Programari Salaris

La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in United Kingdom a Mimecast oscil·la entre £96.1K per year per a Senior Software Engineer i £122K per year per a Principal Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United Kingdom totalitza £99.9K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Mimecast. Última actualització: 12/8/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Nivell d'Entrada)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$129K
$122K
$0
$6.9K
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Salaris de Pràctiques

Quins són els nivells professionals a Mimecast?

Títols inclosos

Enginyer de Programari Backend

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer de Programari a Mimecast in United Kingdom és una compensació total anual de £127,794. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Mimecast per al rol de Enginyer de Programari in United Kingdom és £91,612.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/mimecast/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.