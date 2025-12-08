Directori d'empreses
Milliman
Milliman Científic de Dades Salaris

El paquet de compensació mitjà de Científic de Dades in United States a Milliman totalitza $109K per year. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Milliman. Última actualització: 12/8/2025

Paquet Mitjà
company icon
Milliman
Data Scientist
San Francisco, CA
Total per any
$109K
Nivell
-
Base
$89K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$20K
Anys a l'empresa
2 Anys
Anys d'exp
2 Anys
Quins són els nivells professionals a Milliman?
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Títols inclosos

Informàtica Sanitària

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Científic de Dades a Milliman in United States és una compensació total anual de $190,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Milliman per al rol de Científic de Dades in United States és $97,400.

Altres recursos

