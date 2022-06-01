Directori d'empreses
MillerKnoll
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

MillerKnoll Salaris

El salari de MillerKnoll oscil·la entre $5,973 en compensació total anual per a un Dissenyador de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $91,400 per a un Enginyer Mecànic a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de MillerKnoll. Darrera actualització: 9/8/2025

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Enginyer Mecànic
Median $91.4K

Enginyer de Fabricació

Dissenyador de Producte
$6K
Gestor de Producte
$78.1K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Vendes
$55.7K
Enginyer de Programari
$89.4K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a MillerKnoll és Enginyer Mecànic amb una compensació total anual de $91,400. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a MillerKnoll és $78,108.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a MillerKnoll

Empreses relacionades

  • Roblox
  • PayPal
  • Coinbase
  • Flipkart
  • SoFi
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos