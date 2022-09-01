Directori d'Empreses
Midea Group
Midea Group Salaris

El rang de salaris de Midea Group varia de $25,016 en compensació total anual per a Gerent de Projecte a l'extrem inferior a $251,250 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Midea Group. Última actualització: 8/9/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $92K
Analista de Dades
$49.4K
Analista Financer
$54.9K

Dissenyador Industrial
$41.9K
Enginyer Mecànic
$48.1K
Gestor de Producte
$71.4K
Gerent de Projecte
$25K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$251K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Midea Group és Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $251,250. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Midea Group és de $52,147.

