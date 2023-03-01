Directori d'empreses
Merit
Merit Salaris

El salari de Merit oscil·la entre $159,200 en compensació total anual per a un Científic de Dades a la banda baixa fins a $225,000 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Merit. Darrera actualització: 11/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $160K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $225K
Científic de Dades
$159K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Gestor de Producte
$173K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Merit és Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari amb una compensació total anual de $225,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Merit és $166,430.

