Directori d'empreses
ManTech
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

ManTech Salaris

El salari de ManTech oscil·la entre $61,690 en compensació total anual per a un Reclutador a la banda baixa fins a $216,240 per a un Gestor de Programes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de ManTech. Darrera actualització: 9/15/2025

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Enginyer de Programari
Median $120K

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Analista de Negoci
Median $125K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
Median $130K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Arquitecte de Solucions
Median $143K
Científic de Dades
Median $148K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
Median $144K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$181K
Dissenyador de Producte
$79.6K
Gestor de Programes
$216K
Gestor de Projectes
$196K
Reclutador
$61.7K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$145K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a ManTech és Gestor de Programes at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $216,240. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a ManTech és $143,400.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a ManTech

Empreses relacionades

  • HPE
  • Cognizant
  • ADP
  • FactSet
  • Gartner
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos