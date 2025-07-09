Directori d'empreses
Mankind Pharma Salaris

El salari de Mankind Pharma oscil·la entre $5,818 en compensació total anual per a un Analista de Dades a la banda baixa fins a $11,312 per a un Enginyer Mecànic a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Mankind Pharma. Darrera actualització: 9/15/2025

$160K

Analista de Dades
$5.8K
Enginyer Mecànic
$11.3K
Gestor de Producte
$9.1K

PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Mankind Pharma és Enginyer Mecànic at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $11,312. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Mankind Pharma és $9,077.

Altres recursos