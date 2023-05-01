Directori d'empreses
Lynk Salaris

El salari de Lynk oscil·la entre $14,666 en compensació total anual per a un Vendes a la banda baixa fins a $170,850 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Lynk. Darrera actualització: 10/9/2025

$160K

Enginyer Mecànic
$152K
Gestor de Producte
$23.4K
Vendes
$14.7K

Enginyer de Programari
$171K
PMF

The highest paying role reported at Lynk is Enginyer de Programari at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $170,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lynk is $87,599.

