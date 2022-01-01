Directori d'empreses
Lutron Electronics
Lutron Electronics Salaris

El salari de Lutron Electronics oscil·la entre $59,292 en compensació total anual per a un Vendes a la banda baixa fins a $130,650 per a un Dissenyador de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Lutron Electronics. Darrera actualització: 10/9/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $107K

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Analista de Negoci
$117K
Científic de Dades
$116K

Enginyer Elèctric
$91.8K
Enginyer de Maquinari
$97.7K
Màrqueting
$59.7K
Enginyer Mecànic
$112K
Dissenyador de Producte
$131K
Vendes
$59.3K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Lutron Electronics és Dissenyador de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $130,650. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Lutron Electronics és $106,500.

