lululemon Salaris

El salari de lululemon oscil·la entre $39,800 en compensació total anual per a un Vendes a la banda baixa fins a $341,700 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de lululemon. Darrera actualització: 11/26/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Associate Engineer I $96.8K
Engineer I $97.7K
Senior Engineer I $166K

Enginyer de Dades

Gestor de Producte
Median $108K
Gestor de Projectes
Median $86.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analista de Dades
Median $80.2K
Científic de Dades
Median $82.2K
Arquitecte de Solucions
Median $144K
Analista de Negoci
$89.6K
Gestor de Ciència de Dades
$180K
Analista Financer
$72K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$80.3K
Màrqueting
$130K
Operacions de Màrqueting
$60.5K
Dissenyador de Producte
$101K
Gestor de Programes
$181K
Reclutador
$66.5K
Vendes
$39.8K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$342K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$151K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a lululemon és Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $341,700. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a lululemon és $97,234.

Altres recursos

