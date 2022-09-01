Directori d'empreses
LKQ
LKQ Salaris

El salari de LKQ oscil·la entre $57,486 en compensació total anual per a un Analista de Negoci a la banda baixa fins a $102,000 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de LKQ. Darrera actualització: 9/16/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $102K
Analista de Negoci
$57.5K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$72.3K

PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a LKQ és Enginyer de Programari amb una compensació total anual de $102,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a LKQ és $72,271.

