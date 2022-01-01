LivePerson Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de LivePerson oscil·la entre $24,097 en compensació total anual per a un Assistent Administratiu a la banda baixa fins a $402,000 per a un Gestor de Projectes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de LivePerson. Darrera actualització: 9/15/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $86.9K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $184K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
Median $400K

Dissenyador de Producte
Median $132K
Assistent Administratiu
$24.1K
Analista de Negoci
$54.8K
Servei al Client
$137K
Analista de Dades
$62.4K
Gestor de Ciència de Dades
$235K
Científic de Dades
Median $142K
Recursos Humans
$143K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$252K
Màrqueting
$120K
Gestor de Producte
$132K
Gestor de Programes
$201K
Gestor de Projectes
$402K
Reclutador
$166K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$135K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a LivePerson és Gestor de Projectes at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $402,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a LivePerson és $139,395.

Altres recursos