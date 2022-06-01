Directori d'empreses
LiveIntent
LiveIntent Salaris

El salari de LiveIntent oscil·la entre $86,700 en compensació total anual per a un Científic de Dades a la banda baixa fins a $220,000 per a un Vendes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de LiveIntent. Darrera actualització: 9/15/2025

$160K

Vendes
Median $220K
Científic de Dades
$86.7K
Gestor de Producte
$87.1K

Enginyer de Programari
$99.5K
Ipa ti o nsan owo giga julọ ti a sọ ni LiveIntent ni Vendes pẹlu apapọ isanwo ọdun ti $220,000. Eyi pẹlu oṣu ipilẹ ati eyikeyi isanwo ọja ipin ati awọn ẹbun.
Apapọ isanwo ọdun aringbungbun ti a sọ ni LiveIntent ni $93,296.

