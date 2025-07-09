Leverage Edu Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de Leverage Edu oscil·la entre $4,546 en compensació total anual per a un Màrqueting a la banda baixa fins a $9,244 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Leverage Edu. Darrera actualització: 10/21/2025

Màrqueting
$4.5K
Vendes
$6.5K
Enginyer de Programari
$9.2K

PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Leverage Edu és Enginyer de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $9,244. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Leverage Edu és $6,472.

