LevelTen Energy Salaris

El salari de LevelTen Energy oscil·la entre $222,000 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $241,200 per a un Gestor de Programes Tècnics a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de LevelTen Energy. Darrera actualització: 10/21/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $222K

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$239K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$241K

PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a LevelTen Energy és Gestor de Programes Tècnics at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $241,200. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a LevelTen Energy és $238,800.

Altres recursos