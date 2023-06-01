Directori d'empreses
Levels Health
Levels Health Salaris

El salari de Levels Health oscil·la entre $27,317 en compensació total anual per a un Vendes a la banda baixa fins a $211,050 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Levels Health. Darrera actualització: 10/21/2025

Dissenyador de Producte
$99.5K
Vendes
$27.3K
Enginyer de Programari
$211K

PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Levels Health és Enginyer de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $211,050. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Levels Health és $99,500.

