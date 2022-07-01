Directori d'empreses
Lev Salaris

El salari de Lev oscil·la entre $58,945 en compensació total anual per a un Científic de Dades a la banda baixa fins a $597,000 per a un Cap d'Estat Major a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Lev. Darrera actualització: 11/27/2025

Gestor d'Operacions de Negoci
$174K
Cap d'Estat Major
$597K
Científic de Dades
$58.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Gestor de Producte
Median $320K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$83.6K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Lev és Cap d'Estat Major at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $597,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Lev és $174,125.

