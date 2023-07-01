Directori d'empreses
Lettuce Networks
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa
Principals Informacions
  • Contribueix amb quelcom únic sobre Lettuce Networks que pugui ser útil per a altres (ex. consells d'entrevista, selecció d'equips, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre nosaltres

    Trashless is a company that offers zero-waste grocery delivery. They aim to eliminate almost all of the waste typically associated with grocery shopping. They have a convenient return process for refill and reuse of containers, as well as a 1 tap re-ordering feature. Trashless prioritizes ordering local and using sustainable brands and shipping methods. They provide smaller, fresher quantities at the same price as discount stores, making it better for both the customer's wallet and the environment. They deliver consumables in reusable packaging and offer on-demand refills. Trashless is committed to being local, sustainable, and trashless, and they describe themselves as the "Milkman for Everything."

    http://www.lettuce.fm
    Lloc web
    2020
    Any de fundació
    31
    Núm. d'empleats
    $1M-$10M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

    Rebre Salaris Verificats a la teva Safata d'Entrada

    Subscriu-te a ofertes verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més Informació

    Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i per la Política de Privacitat i els Termes del Servei de Google s'apliquen.

    Feines destacades

      No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Lettuce Networks

    Empreses relacionades

    • Flipkart
    • Uber
    • Apple
    • DoorDash
    • Stripe
    • Veure totes les empreses ➜

    Altres recursos