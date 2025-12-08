Directori d'empreses
Lettuce Grow
Lettuce Grow Enginyer de Programari Salaris

El paquet de compensació mitjà de Enginyer de Programari in United States a Lettuce Grow totalitza $125K per year. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Lettuce Grow. Última actualització: 12/8/2025

Paquet Mitjà
company icon
Lettuce Grow
Software Engineer
Los Angeles, CA
Total per any
$125K
Nivell
L3
Base
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Anys a l'empresa
2 Anys
Anys d'exp
6 Anys
Quins són els nivells professionals a Lettuce Grow?
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Salaris de Pràctiques

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer de Programari a Lettuce Grow in United States és una compensació total anual de $125,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Lettuce Grow per al rol de Enginyer de Programari in United States és $125,000.

Altres recursos

