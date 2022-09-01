Directori d'empreses
Leica Geosystems
Leica Geosystems Salaris

El salari de Leica Geosystems oscil·la entre $45,188 en compensació total anual per a un Recursos Humans a la banda baixa fins a $120,142 per a un Enginyer de Maquinari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Leica Geosystems. Darrera actualització: 9/8/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $116K

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Enginyer de Maquinari
$120K
Recursos Humans
$45.2K

Gestor de Producte
$109K
PMF

The highest paying role reported at Leica Geosystems is Enginyer de Maquinari at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $120,142. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Leica Geosystems is $112,185.

