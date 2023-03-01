Directori d'Empreses
Leapwork
Leapwork Salaris

El rang de salaris de Leapwork varia de $77,028 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $134,712 per a Vendes a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Leapwork. Última actualització: 8/12/2025

$160K

Dissenyador de Producte
$77.5K
Gestor de Producte
$78K
Vendes
$135K

Enginyer de Programari
$77K
PMF

