LeanIX Salaris

El salari de LeanIX oscil·la entre $57,897 en compensació total anual per a un Dissenyador de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $101,654 per a un Consultor de Gestió a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de LeanIX. Darrera actualització: 9/14/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $69.4K
Consultor de Gestió
Median $102K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$69.3K

Dissenyador de Producte
$57.9K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$83.2K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a LeanIX és Consultor de Gestió amb una compensació total anual de $101,654. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a LeanIX és $69,396.

