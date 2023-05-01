Directori d'empreses
Landscapes Unlimited
Principals Informacions
    • Sobre nosaltres

    Landscapes Unlimited is a company that specializes in golf course construction, renovation, and recreational development. Founded in 1976, the company has completed over 1,500 projects both domestically and internationally. They also offer management services for golf courses, including operations, accounting, agronomy, marketing, and food and beverage. Landscapes Management Company has developed and managed over 65 golf courses since 1990 and is recognized as one of the largest management companies in the U.S. by Golf Inc. Magazine.

    http://landscapesunlimited.com
    Lloc web
    1976
    Any de fundació
    3,001
    Núm. d'empleats
    $1B-$10B
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

