Landor Salaris

El salari de Landor oscil·la entre $32,170 en compensació total anual per a un Dissenyador de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $90,000 per a un Màrqueting a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Landor. Darrera actualització: 9/7/2025

$160K

Màrqueting
Median $90K
Comptable
$78.4K
Dissenyador de Producte
$32.2K

PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Landor és Màrqueting amb una compensació total anual de $90,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Landor és $78,390.

