Kohler
Kohler Salaris

El salari de Kohler oscil·la entre $58,800 en compensació total anual per a un Gestor de Programes a la banda baixa fins a $170,850 per a un Gestor de Programes Tècnics a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Kohler. Darrera actualització: 11/25/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $80K
Enginyer Mecànic
Median $94.8K
Analista de Negoci
$97K

Científic de Dades
$115K
Dissenyador de Producte
$164K
Gestor de Producte
$139K
Gestor de Programes
$58.8K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$144K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$171K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Kohler és Gestor de Programes Tècnics at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $170,850. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Kohler és $114,570.

Altres recursos

