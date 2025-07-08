Kohler Power Salaris

Directori d'empreses
Kohler Power
El salari de Kohler Power oscil·la entre $87,234 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer Mecànic a la banda baixa fins a $180,900 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta.

Màrqueting
$179K
Enginyer Mecànic
$87.2K
Gestor de Producte
$181K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Kohler Power és Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $180,900. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Kohler Power és $179,100.

