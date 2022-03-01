Directori d'empreses
Knightscope
Knightscope Salaris

El salari de Knightscope oscil·la entre $130,000 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $231,835 per a un Gestor de Programes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Knightscope. Darrera actualització: 10/22/2025

Gestor de Programes
$232K
Gestor de Projectes
$179K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $130K

PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Knightscope és Gestor de Programes at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $231,835. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Knightscope és $178,500.

