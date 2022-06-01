KMS Technology Salaris

Directori d'empreses
KMS Technology
El salari de KMS Technology oscil·la entre $12,000 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $48,040 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de KMS Technology. Darrera actualització: 10/22/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $12K

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Analista de Negoci
$19.3K
Operacions de Màrqueting
$13.1K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

Dissenyador de Producte
$13.5K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$48K
El rol amb millor retribució reportat a KMS Technology és Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $48,040. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a KMS Technology és $13,507.

