    KEY is a curated marketplace that offers vetted vacation rentals, in-home services, and local experiences to enhance travel experiences. They aim to make life easier and create unforgettable moments for their clients. With a passion for their customers, they use creativity to source the best a destination has to offer. They strive to elevate both small moments and big occasions, delivering exceptional services with flawless precision. Their goal is to help clients make memories, not plans, through their platform and dedicated team of local experts.

    https://key.co
    Lloc web
    2014
    Any de fundació
    54
    Nombre d'empleats
    $1M-$10M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

