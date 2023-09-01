Directori d'empreses
KCI Technologies
KCI Technologies Salaris

El salari de KCI Technologies oscil·la entre $56,441 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer Civil a la banda baixa fins a $97,594 per a un Gestor de Projectes a la banda alta.

$160K

Enginyer Civil
$56.4K
Enginyer Mecànic
$69.7K
Enginyer MEP
$83.6K

Gestor de Projectes
$97.6K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a KCI Technologies és Gestor de Projectes at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $97,594. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a KCI Technologies és $76,615.

