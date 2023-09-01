Directori d'Empreses
KBTG
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa

KBTG Salaris

El rang de salaris de KBTG varia de $10,841 en compensació total anual per a Investigador UX a l'extrem inferior a $44,087 per a Màrqueting a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de KBTG. Última actualització: 8/19/2025

$160K

Cobra, no et deixis enganyar

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment augments de més de 30.000 $ (a vegades més de 300.000 $).Fes que et negociïn el salari o el teu currículum revisat pels veritables experts: reclutadors que ho fan diàriament.

Enginyer de Programari
Median $22.1K

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Científic de Dades
Median $17.4K
Analista de Negocis
$24.9K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Màrqueting
$44.1K
Gestor de Producte
$30.1K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$32.7K
Investigador UX
$10.8K
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

The highest paying role reported at KBTG is Màrqueting at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $44,087. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KBTG is $24,875.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a KBTG

Empreses relacionades

  • Uber
  • Google
  • Square
  • Spotify
  • Roblox
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos