Kaizengaming
Kaizengaming Salaris

El rang de salaris de Kaizengaming varia de $16,841 en compensació total anual per a Dissenyador de Producte a l'extrem inferior a $66,984 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Kaizengaming. Última actualització: 8/19/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $59.9K

Enginyer de programari frontend

Dissenyador de Producte
$16.8K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$18.8K

Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$67K
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació


PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Kaizengaming és Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $66,984. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Kaizengaming és de $39,343.

