JW Player Salaris

El rang de salaris de JW Player varia de $78,712 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $321,600 per a Desenvolupament de Negocis a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de JW Player. Última actualització: 8/16/2025

$160K

Desenvolupament de Negocis
$322K
Científic de Dades
$86K
Màrqueting
$84.6K

Dissenyador de Producte
$128K
Gestor de Producte
$164K
Reclutador
$104K
Vendes
$271K
Enginyer de Programari
$78.7K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$204K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a JW Player és Desenvolupament de Negocis at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $321,600. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a JW Player és de $128,380.

