Jumbo Interactive Salaris

El salari de Jumbo Interactive oscil·la entre $70,794 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $96,938 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Jumbo Interactive. Darrera actualització: 9/7/2025

$160K

Analista de Negoci
$78.3K
Gestor de Producte
$90.9K
Enginyer de Programari
$70.8K

Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$96.9K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Jumbo Interactive és Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $96,938. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Jumbo Interactive és $84,621.

