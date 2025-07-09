Directori d'empreses
JSW
JSW Salaris

El salari de JSW oscil·la entre $9,738 en compensació total anual per a un Assistent Administratiu a la banda baixa fins a $99,500 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de JSW. Darrera actualització: 9/6/2025

$160K

Assistent Administratiu
$9.7K
Enginyer de Programari
$99.5K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$93.4K

PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a JSW és Enginyer de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $99,500. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a JSW és $93,419.

