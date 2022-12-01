Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory oscil·la entre $93,100 en compensació total anual per a un Analista Financer a la banda baixa fins a $177,885 per a un Gestor de Programes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Darrera actualització: 11/26/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $136K

Enginyer d'Aprenentatge Automàtic

Enginyer de Programari Full-Stack

Enginyer de Sistemes

Científic Investigador

Investigador d'IA

Enginyer de Programari de Sistemes Incrustats

Científic de Dades
Median $148K
Enginyer Aeroespacial
Median $156K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Enginyer de Maquinari
Median $135K

Enginyer de Maquinari Incrustat

Enginyer Mecànic
Median $150K
Enginyer Elèctric
Median $135K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
Median $130K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
Median $115K
Dissenyador de Producte
Median $140K
Gestor de Projectes
Median $173K
Enginyer Biomèdic
$99.7K
Gestor d'Operacions de Negoci
$164K
Enginyer Civil
$149K
Enginyer de Controls
$129K
Analista de Dades
$130K
Analista Financer
$93.1K
Recursos Humans
$111K
Enginyer de Materials
$149K
Gestor de Producte
$154K
Gestor de Programes
$178K
Reclutador
$109K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$159K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$127K
Capitalista de Risc
$101K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory és Gestor de Programes at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $177,885. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory és $135,500.

Altres recursos

