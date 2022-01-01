Directori d'empreses
Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation Salaris

El salari de Joby Aviation oscil·la entre $109,450 en compensació total anual per a un Reclutador a la banda baixa fins a $308,450 per a un Gestor de Programes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Joby Aviation. Darrera actualització: 11/26/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $175K

Enginyer de Programari d'Assegurament de Qualitat (QA)

Enginyer Mecànic
Median $175K
Enginyer de Maquinari
Median $155K

Enginyer Aeroespacial
$298K
Científic de Dades
$220K
Enginyer Elèctric
$127K
Màrqueting
$255K
Metge
$131K
Dissenyador de Producte
$199K
Gestor de Programes
$308K
Reclutador
$109K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$109K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$152K
Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Joby Aviation és Gestor de Programes at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $308,450. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Joby Aviation és $175,000.

Altres recursos

