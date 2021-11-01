Directori d'empreses
Javis
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Javis Salaris

El salari de Javis oscil·la entre $12,363 en compensació total anual per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $223,875 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Javis. Darrera actualització: 10/21/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Gestor de Producte
$48.8K
Enginyer de Programari
$224K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$12.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Javis és Enginyer de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $223,875. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Javis és $48,825.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Javis

Empreses relacionades

  • Square
  • Coinbase
  • PayPal
  • Intuit
  • Netflix
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos