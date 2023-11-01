Directori d'Empreses
Jarvis Consulting Group
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa

Jarvis Consulting Group Salaris

El rang de salaris de Jarvis Consulting Group varia de $30,025 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $133,863 per a Reclutador a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Jarvis Consulting Group. Última actualització: 8/19/2025

$160K

Cobra, no et deixis enganyar

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment augments de més de 30.000 $ (a vegades més de 300.000 $).Fes que et negociïn el salari o el teu currículum revisat pels veritables experts: reclutadors que ho fan diàriament.

Consultor de Gestió
Median $47.9K
Reclutador
$134K
Enginyer de Programari
$30K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Jarvis Consulting Group és Reclutador at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $133,863. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Jarvis Consulting Group és de $47,859.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Jarvis Consulting Group

Empreses relacionades

  • Amazon
  • Uber
  • Google
  • Apple
  • Coinbase
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos