Jane Technologies
Jane Technologies Salaris

El salari de Jane Technologies oscil·la entre $160,800 en compensació total anual per a un Científic de Dades a la banda baixa fins a $266,325 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Jane Technologies. Darrera actualització: 9/14/2025

$160K

Científic de Dades
$161K
Gestor de Producte
$266K
Enginyer de Programari
$209K

Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$174K
PMF

The highest paying role reported at Jane Technologies is Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $266,325. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jane Technologies is $191,157.

