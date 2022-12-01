Directori d'Empreses
Investec
Investec Salaris

El rang de salaris de Investec varia de $21,164 en compensació total anual per a Banquer d'Inversions a l'extrem inferior a $158,746 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Investec. Última actualització: 8/13/2025

$160K

Analista de Dades
$72.4K
Científic de Dades
$92.4K
Banquer d'Inversions
$21.2K

Màrqueting
$125K
Dissenyador de Producte
$65.2K
Gerent de Projecte
$42.2K
Enginyer de Programari
$81K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$159K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$53.8K
The highest paying role reported at Investec is Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $158,746. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Investec is $72,417.

