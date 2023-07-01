Directori d'Empreses
Invento Robotics
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa
Principals coneixements
  • Contribueix amb alguna cosa única sobre Invento Robotics que pugui ser útil per als altres (ex: consells d'entrevista, elecció d'equips, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre

    This company creates robots for seniors with cognitive issues, offering safety and companionship services. The robots act as avatars for remote nurses, reducing mental care costs by up to 90% and helping seniors age in place. The platform also allows third-party age tech services to enhance seniors' quality of life. Features include fall detection, companionship tools, physiotherapy, medicine reminders, personalized content, games, and connections with loved ones. They also build service robots for banks, malls, and events. Their flagship product, Mitra, has offline speech recognition, face recognition, and indoor navigation abilities.

    https://invento.health
    Lloc web
    2016
    Any de fundació
    31
    Nombre d'empleats
    $1M-$10M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

    Rep salaris verificats a la teva safata d'entrada

    Subscriu-te a ofertes verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més informació

    Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i s'apliquen la Política de privadesa i els Termes del servei apply.

    Feines destacades

      No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Invento Robotics

    Empreses relacionades

    • SoFi
    • Tesla
    • Flipkart
    • Netflix
    • Lyft
    • Veure totes les empreses ➜

    Altres recursos