Directori d'Empreses
Intellias
Treballes aquí? Reclama la teva empresa

Intellias Salaris

El rang de salaris de Intellias varia de $15,288 en compensació total anual per a Màrqueting a l'extrem inferior a $95,574 per a Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Intellias. Última actualització: 8/10/2025

$160K

Cobra, no et deixis enganyar

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment augments de més de 30.000 $ (a vegades més de 300.000 $).Fes que et negociïn el salari o el teu currículum revisat pels veritables experts: reclutadors que ho fan diàriament.

Enginyer de Programari
Median $60K

Enginyer de programari backend

Analista de Negocis
$65.8K
Analista de Dades
$35K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Enginyer de Maquinari
$63.6K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$77.6K
Màrqueting
$15.3K
Gerent de Projecte
$46.8K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$95.6K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$82.3K
Gerent de Programa Tècnic
$67.3K
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Intellias és Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $95,574. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Intellias és de $64,683.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Intellias

Empreses relacionades

  • Intuit
  • Amazon
  • Spotify
  • Dropbox
  • Stripe
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos